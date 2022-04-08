Analysts Set Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target at $172.00

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRTX shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $244.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

MRTX traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.86. 441,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,337. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.48. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $75.07 and a 52 week high of $195.99.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $266,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $171,203.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,461 shares of company stock worth $928,112. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 16,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 262,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,407,000 after purchasing an additional 89,329 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,756,000 after purchasing an additional 38,489 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,326,000 after acquiring an additional 201,847 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $8,102,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

