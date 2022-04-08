Analysts Set M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) PT at $177.47

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 115,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in M&T Bank by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

MTB traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,749,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,449. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.92.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

