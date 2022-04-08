Analysts Set Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA) PT at $25.38

Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNA. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paragon 28 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

NYSE FNA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.59. The stock had a trading volume of 592 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,084. Paragon 28 has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $25.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 1.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paragon 28 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

