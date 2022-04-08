Analysts Set South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) PT at $283.33

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $223.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOUHY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 275 ($3.61) to GBX 310 ($4.07) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 230 ($3.02) to GBX 240 ($3.15) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Investec began coverage on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 320 ($4.20) in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of South32 stock opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. South32 has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $14.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from South32’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 3.44%.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

