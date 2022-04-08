Analysts Set TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Target Price at $13.67

Shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

TACT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of TACT stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc bought 7,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

