Analysts Set Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Target Price at $7.81

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.81.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $40,072.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $163,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,002 shares of company stock valued at $583,714 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.42. The company had a trading volume of 26,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.47. Yext has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.14%. The business had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Yext will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

