Analysts Set Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) PT at $9.60

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zhihu in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Zhihu in the second quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zhihu by 662.5% in the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 87,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 76,184 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 184,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 51,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZH opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.37. Zhihu has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 43.80%. The business had revenue of $159.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Zhihu will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

