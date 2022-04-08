Analyzing EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) and Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU)

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO – Get Rating) and Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for EACO and Universal Security Instruments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EACO 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Security Instruments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.8% of Universal Security Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 97.9% of EACO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Universal Security Instruments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

EACO has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Security Instruments has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EACO and Universal Security Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EACO N/A N/A N/A Universal Security Instruments -1.64% -6.24% -3.43%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EACO and Universal Security Instruments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EACO $225.24 million N/A $7.79 million $1.39 13.67 Universal Security Instruments $17.52 million 0.53 $270,000.00 ($0.11) -36.36

EACO has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Security Instruments. Universal Security Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EACO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EACO beats Universal Security Instruments on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

EACO Company Profile (Get Rating)

EACO Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electronic components and fasteners through its subsidiary. It focuses on aerospace, circuit board, communication, computer, fabrication, instrumentation, industrial equipment, and marine industries. The company was founded on September 26, 1985 and is headquartered in Anaheim, CA.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. designs and markets a variety of safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Most products require minimal installation and are designed for installation by the consumer without professional assistance, and are sold through retail stores. The company also markets products to the electrical distribution trade through its wholly-owned subsidiary, USI Electric, Inc. It was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L. Kovens in 1969 and is headquartered in Owings Mills, MD.

