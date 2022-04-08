Analyzing Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) and FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF)

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) and FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Heritage Insurance and FG Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Insurance 0 0 2 0 3.00 FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heritage Insurance presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.19%. Given Heritage Insurance’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Heritage Insurance is more favorable than FG Financial Group.

Risk & Volatility

Heritage Insurance has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.9% of Heritage Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of FG Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Heritage Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Insurance and FG Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Insurance -11.83% -3.56% -0.66% FG Financial Group N/A -36.78% -13.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heritage Insurance and FG Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Insurance $631.56 million 0.28 -$74.73 million ($2.71) -2.39 FG Financial Group $7.59 million 3.08 -$8.51 million ($1.93) -1.85

FG Financial Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Heritage Insurance. Heritage Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FG Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FG Financial Group beats Heritage Insurance on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

FG Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

FG Financial Group, Inc. engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

