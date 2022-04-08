Analyzing National Grid (NYSE:NGG) and Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK)

National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) and Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinetik has a beta of 3.28, suggesting that its stock price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500.

National Grid pays an annual dividend of $2.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Kinetik pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Kinetik pays out 117.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Grid and Kinetik’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Grid $19.33 billion 3.00 $2.15 billion N/A N/A Kinetik $160.62 million 20.56 $99.22 million $5.13 13.07

National Grid has higher revenue and earnings than Kinetik.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for National Grid and Kinetik, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Grid 0 7 4 0 2.36 Kinetik 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kinetik has a consensus target price of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.35%. Given Kinetik’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kinetik is more favorable than National Grid.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of National Grid shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Kinetik shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Kinetik shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares National Grid and Kinetik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Grid N/A N/A N/A Kinetik 25.18% -11.27% 2.94%

Summary

Kinetik beats National Grid on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Grid (Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines. The UK Gas Transmission segment owns and operates gas transmission systems, as well as third-party independent systems and liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage facilities. The US Regulated segments owns and operates transmission facilities across upstate New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont; and electricity distribution networks in upstate New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Its assets comprise 14,439 kilometers of overhead lines; an electricity distribution network of approximately 117,498 circuit miles; and a network of approximately 57,551 kilometers of gas pipeline. The NGV and Other segment engages in the energy metering business; transporting renewable energy long distances through its electricity interconnectors; and storing LNG, as well as commercial property and insurance activities in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Kinetik (Get Rating)

Altus Midstream Co. engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.