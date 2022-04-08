Andrew Pickering Acquires 385,000 Shares of Global Energy Ventures Ltd. (ASX:GEV) Stock

Global Energy Ventures Ltd. (ASX:GEV – Get Rating) insider Andrew Pickering bought 385,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,655.00 ($29,815.79).

The company has a quick ratio of 61.84, a current ratio of 62.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Global Energy Ventures Ltd., an energy transition company, builds, owns, and operates the production, storage and shipping of natural gas and green hydrogen in Australia and the Asia-Pacific. It offers its transportation services through proprietary Compressed Hydrogen Ship. The company was formerly known as TTE Petroleum Limited and changed its name to Global Energy Ventures Ltd.

