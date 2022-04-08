Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) vs. New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Financial Contrast

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) and New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and New World Development, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angel Oak Mortgage 0 2 4 0 2.67 New World Development 1 0 1 0 2.00

Angel Oak Mortgage presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.33%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Angel Oak Mortgage is more favorable than New World Development.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.0% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of New World Development shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and New World Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angel Oak Mortgage $60.56 million 6.88 $21.11 million N/A N/A New World Development $8.80 billion 0.29 $445.25 million N/A N/A

New World Development has higher revenue and earnings than Angel Oak Mortgage.

Dividends

Angel Oak Mortgage pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. New World Development pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%.

Profitability

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and New World Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A New World Development N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Angel Oak Mortgage beats New World Development on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

New World Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products. In addition, it is involved in the duty-free operation and general trading, civil engineering, loyalty program, marketing, promotion, fashion retailing and trading, and piling and ground investigation businesses; development and operation of sports park; operation of household goods shop and convenience store; sale of LED lighting products and systems; and trading of telecommunication system integration products. Further, the company manages Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre; operates hotels, golf and tennis academies, and shopping malls; operates department stores; and provides information technology, healthcare, training course, ticketing, financial, project management, management, advertising and media related, business and investment consultancy, franchised and non-franchised bus, estate agency, wellness and rehabilitation, endoscopic, carpark management, supply chain management, and catering services, as well as property agency, management, and consultancy services. Additionally, the company undertakes faÃ§ade and foundation works; and offers elderly residential and nursing care services. As of June 30, 2021, the company had a total of 18 hotel properties with approximately 7,503 rooms in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Southeast Asia. New World Development Company Limited was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

