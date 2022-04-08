Anglo American (LON:AAL) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AALGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 4,200 ($55.08) price target on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.84) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,150 ($41.31) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. Liberum Capital cut Anglo American to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.61) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.97) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.84) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,568.89 ($46.81).

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 3,978 ($52.17) on Tuesday. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 2,350 ($30.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,141.50 ($54.31). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,724.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,201.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.21 billion and a PE ratio of 7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

In other news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($51.40), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($3,140,339.67).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

