Anglo Pacific Group (TSE:APY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.72

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.72 and traded as high as C$3.17. Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at C$3.03, with a volume of 5,664 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$649.89 million and a P/E ratio of -104.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.45.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

