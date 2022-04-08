Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €59.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($64.84) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABI has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($73.63) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($74.73) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($60.44) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €65.57 ($72.05).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of €82.03 ($90.14) and a 12 month high of €110.10 ($120.99).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.