Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43. Annexon has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $102.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that Annexon will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Annexon in the third quarter worth $1,530,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annexon by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 19,311 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Annexon by 42.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Annexon in the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Annexon by 7.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,717,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,959,000 after purchasing an additional 119,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

