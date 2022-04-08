Anthony Molloy Sells 22,500 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $1,719,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ PCRX traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.64. 631,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,108. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16.
Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.37. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 97.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.
Pacira BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.