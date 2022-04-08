Anthony Molloy Sells 22,500 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $1,719,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ PCRX traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.64. 631,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,108. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.37. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCRX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 97.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.