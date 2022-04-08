Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,350 ($17.70) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($17.05) to GBX 1,500 ($19.67) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.70) to GBX 1,340 ($17.57) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital lowered Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.74) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.67) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.33) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,454.44 ($19.07).

LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,678.50 ($22.01) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,521.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,438.19. The company has a market capitalization of £16.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.80. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.86).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.26%. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is 0.72%.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

