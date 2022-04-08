Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $766,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $836,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,258 shares of company stock valued at $170,544 and have sold 41,500 shares valued at $2,184,830. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIRC stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,655. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $41.90 and a 1 year high of $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.64 and its 200-day moving average is $52.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

