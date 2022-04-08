Apollon (XAP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.00

Apollon (XAP) traded up 196.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. During the last week, Apollon has traded up 179.5% against the dollar. One Apollon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollon has a total market cap of $19,198.71 and $2.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one. The Reddit community for Apollon is https://reddit.com/r/Apollon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Apollon features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Additionally, there is a XAP wallet compatible for Windows, Mac, and Linux available for download on the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Apollon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

