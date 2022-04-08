Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $197.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AMAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.96.

AMAT stock opened at $122.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $114.39 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.67. The firm has a market cap of $108.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

