Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 37.95% and a negative net margin of 71.32%.

Applied UV stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. 1,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,661. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51. Applied UV has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied UV during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Applied UV by 884.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied UV by 12.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Applied UV in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied UV in the second quarter worth $144,000. 2.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied UV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

