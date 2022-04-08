Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Applied UV had a negative net margin of 71.32% and a negative return on equity of 37.95%.
NASDAQ AUVI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.34. 2,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,661. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.29. Applied UV has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $12.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied UV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
Applied UV Company Profile (Get Rating)
Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.
