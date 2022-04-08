Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Applied UV had a negative net margin of 71.32% and a negative return on equity of 37.95%.

NASDAQ AUVI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.34. 2,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,661. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.29. Applied UV has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $12.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied UV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied UV in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied UV during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Applied UV in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied UV by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Applied UV by 884.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

