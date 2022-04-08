Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on APTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Shares of APTX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,210. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 20.18, a current ratio of 20.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $84.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.09. Aptinyx has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $4.73.

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptinyx news, Director Joan W. Miller bought 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $50,091.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 42.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 20,928 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 205,553 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 243,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 88,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptinyx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.