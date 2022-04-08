Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Downgraded by William Blair to “Market Perform”

William Blair downgraded shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

APTX has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptinyx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptinyx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APTX opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 20.18 and a quick ratio of 20.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67. Aptinyx has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $4.73.

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptinyx will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptinyx news, Director Joan W. Miller acquired 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $50,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptinyx by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 205,553 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 243,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 88,141 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aptinyx by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

