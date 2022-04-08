Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AQST. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of AQST stock opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 13,532.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15,833 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 381.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 28,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aquestive Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.