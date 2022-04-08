ARB Co. Limited (ASX:ARB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

ARB Co. Limited (ASX:ARB – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This is a boost from ARB’s previous interim dividend of $0.29.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
About ARB (Get Rating)
See Also
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
Receive News & Ratings for ARB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.