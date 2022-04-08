Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) to announce $3.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Arcturus Therapeutics posted sales of $2.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $72.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $189.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $361.00 million, with estimates ranging from $48.07 million to $686.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,647.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.88%. The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

NASDAQ:ARCT traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.04. The stock had a trading volume of 25,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,109. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.00. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.4% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

