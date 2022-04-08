Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 72,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,828,591 shares.The stock last traded at $21.47 and had previously closed at $21.12.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.41.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.32 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.73%.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Mary Beth Henson purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

