Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $234.98 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) will report $234.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Arhaus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $234.70 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arhaus will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arhaus.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARHS. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

Arhaus stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 333,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,433. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

