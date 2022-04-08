Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Receives $14.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

ARHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Get Arhaus alerts:

ARHS stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,053. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.59. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. On average, research analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus (Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.