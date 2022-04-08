Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Receives $14.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.
ARHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.
ARHS stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,053. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.59. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
About Arhaus (Get Rating)
Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
