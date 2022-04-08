Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay Sells 1,040 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $145,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Marc Taxay sold 9,621 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $1,146,726.99.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,712 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $212,664.64.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $132.82 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.44. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 316.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,267,000 after buying an additional 13,167,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,442,000 after buying an additional 6,759,436 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,615,000 after buying an additional 6,453,749 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,846,000 after buying an additional 6,299,163 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,741,000 after buying an additional 3,511,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.24.

About Arista Networks (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

