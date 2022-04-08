ARMOR Market Cap Hits $6.44 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. ARMOR has a total market cap of $6.44 million and approximately $75,690.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0367 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00046216 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.62 or 0.07508989 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,407.14 or 1.00117352 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

