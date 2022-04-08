Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ABG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $153.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $146.43 and a 12-month high of $230.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.60. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 34.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $4,669,676.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,169,000 after acquiring an additional 609,776 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,599,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 321.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 246,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,639,000 after purchasing an additional 188,211 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $22,621,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $22,006,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

