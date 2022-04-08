Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) will announce $6.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.24 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S posted sales of $900,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 645.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year sales of $49.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.79 million to $65.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $188.20 million, with estimates ranging from $71.94 million to $297.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ASND shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.91.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $114.28 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $96.97 and a twelve month high of $178.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.39.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

