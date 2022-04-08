Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Price Target Cut to C$1.40

Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Desjardins from C$1.75 to C$1.40 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AOTVF has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Ascot Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Ascot Resources in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS AOTVF opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Ascot Resources has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91.

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.