Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Price Target Cut to C$1.40

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVFGet Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Desjardins from C$1.75 to C$1.40 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AOTVF has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Ascot Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Ascot Resources in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS AOTVF opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Ascot Resources has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91.

About Ascot Resources (Get Rating)

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

