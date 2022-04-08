ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 88,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 6,593,296 shares.The stock last traded at $6.92 and had previously closed at $6.95.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASX. StockNews.com began coverage on ASE Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASE Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.03.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,238,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,924,000 after buying an additional 2,110,767 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 457.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,875,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,625,000 after buying an additional 13,025,689 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,785,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,115,000 after buying an additional 6,924,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ASE Technology by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,478,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,406,000 after acquiring an additional 897,335 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in ASE Technology by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,651,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,788 shares during the period. 6.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

