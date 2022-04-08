Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 128,686 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,610 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,686 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.67% of Washington Federal worth $14,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Washington Federal by 110.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 74.3% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 18,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $31.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.63. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

WAFD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other news, Director Shawn Bice sold 3,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $134,449.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,159. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

