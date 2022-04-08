Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,014,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.82. The stock had a trading volume of 11,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,092. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.84. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $103.80 and a 52 week high of $138.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.47. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.