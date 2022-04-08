Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,017 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.39% of Exponent worth $23,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,542,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,058,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,572,000 after purchasing an additional 35,083 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Exponent by 107.1% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Exponent by 22.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPO opened at $107.65 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.49 and a twelve month high of $127.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.16 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXPO shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director George H. Brown bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.18 per share, with a total value of $170,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

