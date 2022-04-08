Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 72,928 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 216.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,928 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $8,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

FMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. HSBC cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of FMX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.51. 10,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,973. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $69.53 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.15. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

