Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 9,128 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.23% of Medpace worth $18,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $2,182,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $3,352,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Medpace by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 79,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,235,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,178,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Medpace by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $166.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.97. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.80 and a 52 week high of $231.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

