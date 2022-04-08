Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 124,094 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AES were worth $8,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AES. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in AES during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in AES by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AES traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $25.04. 84,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,362,371. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -96.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AES (Get Rating)

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.