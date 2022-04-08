Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,596 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 148.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,619 shares of company stock worth $28,531,747 over the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $2.34 on Friday, hitting $219.37. 157,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,884,078. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of -217.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.16 and its 200 day moving average is $217.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

