Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $16.12 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 222.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 71,715 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $16,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

Shares of SWKS opened at $123.06 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.99 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.92%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total transaction of $1,513,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,010,625. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

