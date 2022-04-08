Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $19.77 Million Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 149.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 128,605 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.38% of Cirrus Logic worth $19,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 678.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,069,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $319,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,338 shares of company stock worth $3,531,487. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRUS. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $78.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.09 and its 200-day moving average is $84.43. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $548.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

