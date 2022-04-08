Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $21.83 Million Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 338.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 328,112 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $21,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,352,000 after buying an additional 98,243 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,726,000 after purchasing an additional 120,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 294,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,594,000 after purchasing an additional 98,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,279,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $50.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.38. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $116.62.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.91 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 6.84%. Proto Labs’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

