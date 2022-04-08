Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $7.10 Million Stock Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 418.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,075 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.81% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $7,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3,824.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VNDA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.85. 1,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,163. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $68.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 6,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $78,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $38,862.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,015 shares of company stock worth $334,662. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

