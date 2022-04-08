Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $7.82 Million Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 243,714 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.34% of Mueller Water Products worth $7,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 383.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,161,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,648 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 210.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,283,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,542,000 after acquiring an additional 870,238 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,234,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,013,000 after buying an additional 758,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,298,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,396,000 after buying an additional 561,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

MWA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.17. 18,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

