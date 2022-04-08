Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $9.15 Million Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,140 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.10% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $9,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,737,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,425,000 after buying an additional 134,364 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,562,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after buying an additional 21,659 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.91.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.74. 7,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,244. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $155.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 535.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $176,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total value of $117,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,905 shares of company stock valued at $992,325 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

